There Are 6 Reasons Why You Should Hate China

There’s a big controversy these days in the West over who is the real Boogey Man, you know, evil incarnate. Lex Luthor or even Satan himself….or maybe even China??

So I am going to make it easy for you in this article to explain why you should hate China…not that Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, Nicaragua, Cuba, Syria, aren’t about to wreck our great Western, and especially American (that is the United States of America) way of life.

The two Coke or Pepsi political parties we have to choose from, Democrat or Republican, are at each other’s throats over which way to crush the opposition that is going to invade Texas any day. They say that Hamas and Hezbollah are infiltrating across the border with the thousands of refugees invading our country [due to the US wrecking their economies and sabotaging their governments, making their countries unlivable, which is why they head El Norte.]

It is either Russia, which invaded Ukraine UNPROVOKED, unprovoked I tell you after we violated every single agreement we had with the USSR and then with Russia, putting missiles within 10 minutes of Moscow. And installing a Nazi infested regime in 2014, which slaughtered thousands of Russian speakers in Ukraine for the crime of being Russian. But I digress.

Here are the top Six Reasons You Should Hate China

They’re a bunch of Goddamned Commies. They hate our glorious free market system that is dominated by the privately owned Federal Reserve Bank, the for-profit military industrial complex, the CIA controlled big media companies, CNN, MSNBC, Fox, NY Times, Washington Post, Big Pharma, Wall Street, etc. Plus Big Tech—Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook, (but maybe not X aka Twitter that got bought out by the sometimes independent and sometimes Zionist shill, Elon (‘We coup when we want to’) Musk They’re a bunch of Goddamned Unfair Competition Capitalists. Companies like Huawei out compete companies like Apple, that don’t innovate much but keep people inside the Apple locked system. Or Tiktok, whose CEO isn’t even from China but from Singapore…(yeah but they’re Chinese too!) How are we supposed to compete with their ability to turn out 3 times the number of engineers and scientists that we do? Of course, we could make education more accessible by eliminating student loans, but then, where’s the profit in that? They’re a bunch of Goddamned Atheists. They’ve been running their country for 5000 years based on the I Ching, on Confucius, On Daoism, and Buddhism, none of which believe in the Yahweh, Angry Jealous God, who tells us what to do and what to think or else He’ll send us straight to Hell. Those Chinese have figured out an ethical system based on the crazy notion that good deeds have good consequences and bad deeds have bad ones. Stupid ideas like sincerity, generosity, loyalty to one’s family and society have produced a culture that has survived multiple disasters, including invasions by us. Their Belt and Road Initiative is weaning away most of Asia and much of the rest of world away from our superior method of twisting arms, coups, assassinations and sanctions against those inferior countries with lesser races, in order to enrich ourselves at their expense. Chinese imperialism is based, not on “Heads we win, tails you lose” which we have practiced for the past 300 years or more. They have the awful idea of ‘We win you win we all win together”. And diplomatically, they’re eating our lunch…How dare they? But the absolute WORST thing about Chinese is their slanty eyes and different color skin, and they all have only black straight hair, whereas our ‘Real Americans’ have blond hair or at least our kids don’t all look the same, blonde, brown, black, curly, straight hair. And our eyes are normal, not slanty. Oh, but wait…there is something even WORSE! The Chinese no longer “Kowtow” to us. You may ask, what is “kowtow”. It means “To kneel and touch the forehead to the ground in expression of deep respect, worship, or submission, as formerly done in China. Like a good vassal or slave, the countries we dominate like the Europeans are supposed to bow down, flatter us and do what we tell them to do. Kind of like how in the South, the African slaves would say “Yes Massa”.

Well, when Secretary of State Tony Blinken first met his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, Blinken showed the Chinese their place by saying, “We’ll also discuss our deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, …. [which] threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability. His Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi replied, “China urges the U.S. side to fully abandon the hegemonic practice of willfully interfering in China’s internal affairs. This has been a longstanding issue, and it should be changed. It is time for it to change. Wang Yi’s associate, Yang Jiechi added, “the fact is that there are many problems within the United States regarding human rights, which is admitted by the U.S. itself as well.”

How could such lesser humans pretend to be more morally superior, smarter, more cultured, more diligent. Like we are. Heck they might not even be human. Just look at what passes for their writing…it’s a bunch of hen scratches…I mean….这些低等人类怎么能假装自己道德更高尚、更聪明、更有教养、更勤奋。见鬼，他们可能连人都不是。看看那些所谓的写作……都是些鸡毛蒜皮的小事……我是说

So Whatever You Do, DON’T TRUST the Chinese!

